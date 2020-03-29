Jane Street Group LLC Buys 5,091 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 364.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

