Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.66% of Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA EASI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.