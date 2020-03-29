Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,214 Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.11% of Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA RWDE opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $59.50.

