Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,736 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.39% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFEM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $67.12.

