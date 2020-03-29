Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 52,393 shares during the period.

FRAK stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

