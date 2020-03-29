Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS NULV opened at $24.14 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.