Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

