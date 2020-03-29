Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

