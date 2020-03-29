Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 135.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,767 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.