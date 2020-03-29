Jane Street Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

