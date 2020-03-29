Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,413 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CONSOL Coal Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

CCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

