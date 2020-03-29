Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,800,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 243,834.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 329,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 329,176 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,025,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after buying an additional 168,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,057,000.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

