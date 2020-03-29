Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,185,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Webster Financial stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.