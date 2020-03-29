Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of VNOM opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.46%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

