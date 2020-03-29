Jane Street Group LLC Invests $992,000 in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 404,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Several research firms recently commented on WSG. Loop Capital lowered Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wanda Sports Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wanda Sports Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Wanda Sports Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.24.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

