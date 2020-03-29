Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,521,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 222,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

