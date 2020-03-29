Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Separately, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 1,394.8% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

