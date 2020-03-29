Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 8,327 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 146,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

