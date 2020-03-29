Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.19% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI opened at $17.16 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

