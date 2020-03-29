Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

