Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFM opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.