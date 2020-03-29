Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,682 Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Meredith as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.40%. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Steven M. Cappaert acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,935 shares in the company, valued at $302,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,822. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

