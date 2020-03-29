Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,582 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,683,000 after buying an additional 268,925 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 117,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $95.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

