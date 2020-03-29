Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 88,948 Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 202,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

TEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

