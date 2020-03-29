Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 214,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of CY opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

CY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.