Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,011 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE China ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.