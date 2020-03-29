Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $25.44 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

