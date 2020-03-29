Jane Street Group LLC Sells 26,019 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 721.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 777,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 682,501 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

