Jane Street Group LLC Sells 4,453 Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BATS:PBTP opened at $24.80 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

