Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,379 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.86% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

