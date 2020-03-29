Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,469 Shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.03% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra High Yield during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

UJB stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

