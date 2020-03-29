Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,701,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 215,894 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,441.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54.

