Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 69.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 374,704 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 879.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 605,546 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIV stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

