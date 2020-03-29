Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,206,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

