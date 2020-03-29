Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,231.11 ($42.50).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,758.50 ($23.13) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,395.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,832.60.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Also, insider John Walker purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, with a total value of £350.40 ($460.93). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

