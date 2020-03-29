Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 1,357 Shares

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 24,201 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $193,365.99.

On Friday, March 20th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,701 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $275,164.68.

On Monday, March 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $449,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 69,173 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $897,865.54.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 42,318 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $570,446.64.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Joint Corp has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. On average, analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Joint by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

