Joseph D. Sarafa Acquires 4,500 Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $11,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.00 on Friday. Conifer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.