JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $248.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.34.

LULU opened at $188.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

