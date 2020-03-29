Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

