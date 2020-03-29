Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Issues Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

KZG opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Friday. Kazera Global has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.45.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

