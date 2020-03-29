KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of KBR opened at $20.23 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KBR will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after buying an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 837.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

