Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.47 ($116.83).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €91.56 ($106.47) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.88.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

