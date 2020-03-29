Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.01.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE opened at $150.03 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.