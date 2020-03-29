KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Meritor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTOR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

