KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

