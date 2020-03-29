Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.