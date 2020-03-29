Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.22, approximately 22,946,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 20,719,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,059,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 4,422,966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 2,809,541 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.