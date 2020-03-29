Lawrence West Purchases 57,970 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) VP Lawrence West bought 57,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.26 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.