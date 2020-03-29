Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target Cut to C$0.35 by Analysts at Raymond James

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.86.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.13 million and a PE ratio of 132.50. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

