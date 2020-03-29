Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Life Storage worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

